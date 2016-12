BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop marks Gaudete Sunday during pastoral visit to Mount Arlington parish

MOUNT ARLINGTON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Our Lady of the Lake Parish here Dec. 11 where he celebrated the 11:15 a.m. Mass marking the Third Sunday of Advent, also known as Gaudete Sunday.



Our Lady of the Lake was raised from mission status to a parish in 1938. The present stone church was built in 1912. After a fire, the church was enlarged in 1974.