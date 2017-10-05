BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop makes pastoral visit to Paterson parish to mark patronal feast of St. Michael the Archangel

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Michael the Archangel Parish Sunday, Oct. 1 where he celebrated Mass for the 26th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The pastoral visit also marked the feast day of the parish’s patron, St. Michael the Archangel, which is on Sept. 29. It also commemorates the feast days of Archangels, St. Gabriel and St. Raphael. The parish was founded in 1903 by Bishop O’Connor of Newark to better serve the growing Italian population of Paterson. The present church was built in 1929.