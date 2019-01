BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop visits St. Michael Parish in Netcong to celebrate vigil Mass

NETCONG Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Michael Parish here where he celebrated the vigil Mass for the Feast of the Holy Family, Dec. 30.



The history of the parish began in 1873, when a mission was established in Stanhope and Masses were celebrated above Hulse’s Store. In 1880, the mission was advanced to parish status and a church was built on Budd Lake Road (Route 46) in Netcong. A new church was built on the same site in 1955.