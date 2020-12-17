Pastoral visit to Netcong parish

NETCONG Bishop Kevin Sweeney made a pastoral visit to St. Michael the Archangel Church here where he celebrated Mass for the Third Sunday of Advent Dec. 13. During the Mass, parishioners also honored Our Lady of Guadalupe.
The Third Sunday of Advent is also known as Gaudete Sunday and rose-colored vestments are worn. Gaudete Sunday is a moment to stop and reflect on the source of true joy — Jesus Christ. The change in the color of vestments from purple to rose provides worshippers with encouragement to continue their spiritual preparation — especially prayer and fasting — for Christmas.