NEW VERNON Christ the King Parish here welcomed Bishop Kevin Sweeney, who served as main celebrant and homilist of the April 10 vigil Mass for Divine Mercy Sunday, also the Second Sunday of Easter.
Christ the King Parish’s history dates back to 1955 when Bishop James McNulty named Msgr. James Fallon of St. Vincent Martyr Parish, Madison, who later became Christ the King’s founding pastor, to explore the possibility of establishing a parish in Harding Township. The first Mass was celebrated in the Harding Township firehouse in 1956. A year later, Christ the King was formed, followed by the completion of the church building in 1959.