Pastoral visit to Newton parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop makes pastoral visit to Sussex County parish

NEWTON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Joseph Parish here Aug. 5 and celebrated the vigil Mass marking the Feast of the Transfiguration. The Transfiguration of Jesus is an event reported in the Gospels when Jesus is transfigured and becomes radiant in glory upon a mountain before the Apostles Peter, James and John. Both Moses and Elijah appeared next to him and Jesus speaks with them. The Transfiguration also identifies Jesus as the Son of God. It is considered one of the miracles of Jesus in the Gospels.