Pastoral visit to Ogdensburg parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

St. Thomas of Aquin Parish welcomes Bishop on pastoral visit

OGDENSBURG Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Thomas of Aquin Parish here July 30 where he celebrated Mass for the 17th Sunday in Ordinary Time. Growth in mining activity in Sussex County caused Immaculate Conception Parish in Franklin to open a mission in Ogdensburg in 1881. The church was built that year on Railroad (Kennedy) Avenue. It was destroyed by fire in 1912 and another church was built that year on the same site. Bishop Mc Laughlin raised the mission to parish status in 1940.