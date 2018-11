BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop Serratelli makes pastoral visit to St. Thomas of Aquin Parish in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Thomas of Aquin Parish here Nov. 10 where he celebrated the 5 p.m. vigil Mass for the 32nd Sunday in Ordinary Time.



The parish’s history in Sussex County began in 1881 when a mission was established in Ogdensburg and a church was built on Railroad (Kennedy) Avenue. The church was destroyed by fire in 1912 and a new church was built on the same site. The mission was raised to parish status in 1940.