Pastoral visit to OLMC Hermitage

CHESTER Bishop Sweeney made a pastoral visit to the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Hermitage here Feb. 14. The Carmelite Hermits are a branch of the Carmelite Order of the Ancient Observance. The Carmelite Hermits live an enclosed life inspired by the ancient Carmelite monastic life. Accompanying the Bishop during his visit was Father Stephen Prisk, priest/secretary to the Bishop, and Sister of Christian Charity Joan Daniel Healy, diocesan chancellor and delegate for religious. The prioress of the hermitage in Chester is Carmelite Hermit Sister Teresa Margaret De Bois.