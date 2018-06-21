Pastoral visit to Parsippany parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop makes pastoral visit to St. Christopher Parish in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit on June 17 to St. Christopher Parish here were he served as main celebrant and homilist of the 10:45 a.m. Mass for the 11th Sunday in Ordinary Time.



Concelebrating the liturgy were Father Joseph Buffardi, St. Christopher’s pastor; Father Michal Falgowski, parochial vicar; and Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary. Assisting were Deacon Alan Lucibello and Deacon Rich Gaydo.



The history of St. Christopher Parish states the parish began as a summer mission in the Lake Parsippany section of Parsippany-Troy Hills Township in 1939. In 1944, property on Littleton Road was purchased and converted into a church and rectory dedicated to St. Christopher. In 1960, it was designated as a parish and the church was constructed three years later.

