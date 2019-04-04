Pastoral visit to Parsippany parish

PARSIPPANY Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Christopher Parish here where he celebrated Mass March 31 for the Fourth Sunday of Lent, which is also known as Laetare Sunday. On Laetare Sunday, vestments worn by clergy members are rose colored to signify the coming joy of Easter Sunday on April 21. Laetare comes from the Latin, which means “to rejoice.”
The history of St. Christopher Parish states the parish began as a summer mission in the Lake Parsippany section of Parsippany-Troy Hills Township in 1939. In 1944, property on Littleton Road was purchased and converted into a church and rectory dedicated to St. Christopher. In 1960, it was designated as a parish and the present church was constructed three years later.