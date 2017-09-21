Pastoral visit to Passaic parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop makes pastoral visit to Holy Trinity Parish in Passaic for Sunday German Mass

PASSAIC Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Holy Trinity Church here Sept. 17, and marked the Twenty-fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time. During his visit, he celebrated the 10 a.m. Mass with Father Antonio Rodriguez, pastor, as the concelebrant. For more than 100 years at Holy Trinity, the 10 a.m. Sunday Mass has been said in German. Holy Trinity is the only parish in the Diocese with a Sunday German-language Mass and one of the only parishes in the Northeast that has a weekly German Mass. The tradition has continued over the years thanks to the parish’s longtime pastor, Father Rodriguez, who is fluent in German, Spanish and English.