Pastoral visit to Passaic parish

PASSAIC Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit Feb. 2 to St. Joseph Parish here, where he served as main celebrant and homilist for the vigil Mass for the Feast of the Presentation of Our Lord. During his visit to the mostly Polish faith community, the Bishop also administered the sacrament of Confirmation to 22 young people of the parish.
Concelebrating the Mass with Bishop Serratelli were: Msgr. Stanley Lesniowski, St. Joseph’s pastor; Father Stephen Las, pastor of the Shrine of St. John Paul II/Holy Rosary Parish, Passaic, and administrator of St. Stephen Parish, also in Passaic; and Father Stephen Prisk, the Bishop’s priest-secretary, pontifical master of ceremonies and diocesan vice chancellor.
The mother church of the Polish parishes in the Diocese, St. Joseph’s was organized in Passaic in 1892. A frame building was purchased on Quincy Street. So quickly did the parish grow that a new church was built on Monroe and Parker Streets in 1901. St. Joseph’s was instrumental in the founding of new Polish parishes in Passaic, Garfield and Clifton.