Pastoral visit to Passaic parish

PASSAIC Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Our Lady of Mount Carmel (OLMC) Parish here on July 21, where he celebrated the 10 a.m. Mass to mark the Sixteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Concelebrating the Mass with Bishop Serratelli were Father Andres Baquero, OLMC’s pastor, and Father Stephen Prisk, diocesan vice-chancellor and the Bishop’s secretary.
OLMC’s history began when Bishop O’Connor sent a priest to care for the Italian Catholics in Passaic in 1905, and a small chapel was opened on Park Place. In 1912 a firehouse was purchased on McLean Street and renovated as a church. The present church was built in 1924.