Pastoral visit to Passaic parish

PASSAIC Our Lady of Fatima Parish (OLF) here welcomed Bishop Serratelli during his pastoral visit on Aug. 24 where he celebrated the 7 p.m. vigil Mass to mark the 21st Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Concelebrating the Mass with Bishop Serratelli were Rolands Uribe, OLF’s pastor, and Father Stephen Prisk, diocesan vice-chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary.
OLF’s history began in 1954, when Bishop McNulty sent Father Thaddeus Lee to work with the Hispanics in Passaic and formally established Our Lady of Fatima Mission in 1957. A former Netherlands Reformed Church on Park Place was purchased in 1960. Bishop Casey raised the mission to parish status in 1972.