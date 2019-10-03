Pastoral visit to Paterson parish

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli celebrated Mass in St. Michael the Archangel Church here Sept. 29 for the 26th Sunday in Ordinary Time and to mark the feast day of the parish’s patron, St. Michael the Archangel, along with the two other archangels of the Church – St. Gabriel and St. Raphael. St. Michael is known as the guardian of the Catholic Church and he is commonly associated with being the patron of police officers and those in the military.
St. Michael’s was founded in 1903 for the growing Italian population in Paterson. The present church was built in 1929 and is now designated as a National Historical Landmark. St. Michael’s is responsible for the development of three other Italian parishes in Paterson. Today it continues to serve Italians as well as many Hispanic families who have now settled in the area.