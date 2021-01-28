Pastoral visit to Paterson church

PATERSON Bishop Kevin Sweeney made a pastoral visit to St. Stephen Church here Jan. 21 where he celebrated an evening Mass in Spanish to mark the feast day of Our Lady of Altagracia, which is a major celebration in the Dominican Republic, the homeland of many of the parishioners.
Our Lady of Altagracia is a public holiday in the Dominican Republic that commemorates the Blessed Mother as the protector of the country. The portrait of Our Lady of Altagracia is a portrait of the Virgin Mary painted in the 16th century and kept in the Basilica of Our Lady of Altagracia in the city of Salvaleón de Higüey.