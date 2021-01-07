Pastoral visit to Paterson parish

FEAST OF THE EPIPHANY Bishop Sweeney stands with the “Three Kings” (from left) Yahir Pomales, Cesar Barrantes and Ethan Zepeda, all eighth-grade students at St. Gerard Majella School in Paterson, prior to the start of Mass Jan. 3. The Bishop celebrated two Masses in St. Gerard Majella Church on Sunday, one in English and one in Spanish, to mark the Feast of the Epiphany. (Story, more photos on page 6.)
On the Feast of the Epiphany, St. Gerard Parish welcomes Bishop Sweeney
PATERSON The parish community of St. Gerard Majella here welcomed Bishop Sweeney during his pastoral visit Jan. 3. The Bishop celebrated two Masses — one in English and one in Spanish — marking the Feast of the Epiphany.