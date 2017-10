BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop Serratelli celebrates Mass in Spanish at Blessed Sacrament in Paterson

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Blessed Sacrament Parish here Oct. 8 where he celebrated the 11 a.m. Mass in Spanish for the 27th Sunday in Ordinary Time.



Through the cooperation of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and St. Michael Parish, Blessed Sacrament was established in the city’s Riverside area as an Italian national parish in 1911. It now also serves the Hispanic population in the city. The present church was built at 308 Sixth Avenue in 1958-60.