Pastoral visit to Paterson parish

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Our Lady of Lourdes (OLL) Parish here on Feb. 3, where he celebrated Mass for the Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time. During the Mass, the Bishop named Father Raimundo Rivera, who has been serving as administrator at the parish, as pastor effective Feb. 11. He was also officially named pastor of Our Lady of Victories (OLV) Parish here, where he had also been serving as administrator.
OLL’s history dates back to 1882 when the first church was built on River Street. The present church was built in 1928. In 1937, the parish was entrusted to the Capuchin friars of the Stigmata Province. The parish is now administered by diocesan clergy. OLL Parish was responsible for the development of parishes in Hawthorne and Prospect Park.