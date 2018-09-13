Pastoral visit to Pequannock parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop Serratelli makes a pastoral visit to Holy Spirit Parish in Pequannock

PEQUANNOCK Parishioners of Holy Spirit here welcomed Bishop Serratelli, who made a pastoral visit there Sept. 9 to celebrate the 11 a.m. Mass for the 23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time. During the Mass, the Bishop acknowledged the parish school, Holy Spirit School, and its principal, Filippini Sister Marie Antonelli, who celebrated her 60th anniversary in religious life this year.



The parish’s history began on June 30, 1946, when Father John Hewetson of St. Joseph’s in Lincoln Park, celebrated Mass in the Pequannock firehouse. During 1949-50, he supervised the building of the church. Bishop Boland formally established Holy Spirit as a parish in 1949. The Filippini Sisters have staffed the school since it opened in 1956.

