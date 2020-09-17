Pastoral visit to Pequannock parish

PEQUANNOCK Bishop Kevin Sweeney made a pastoral visit to Holy Spirit Parish here Sept. 13 where he celebrated Mass for the 24th Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Holy Spirit’s history began on June 30, 1946 when Father John Hewetson, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Lincoln Park, celebrated Mass in the Pequannock firehouse. During 1949 and 1950, he supervised the building of the parish church on Newark-Pompton Turnpike. Bishop Thomas Boland formally established Holy Spirit as a parish in 1949. The Filippini Sisters have staffed Holy Spirit School since it opened its doors to students in 1956.