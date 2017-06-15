Pastoral visit to OLGC

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop confirms 54 young people during pastoral visit to Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish in Pompton Plains

POMPTON PLAINS Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Our Lady of Good Counsel (OLGC) Parish here on June 11, the Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity. During his visit, he administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to 54 young people of the parish, who prepared for the sacrament through the parish’s Confirmation program for the past two years.



During the Mass, the Bishop served as main celebrant and homilist. Concelebrants were Father Steven Shadwell, OLGC’s pastor; Father Peter Wierzbicki, the parish’s parochial vicar; and Father Kevin Corcoran, the Bishop’s priest secretary and the master of ceremonies. Assisting with the liturgy was Deacon Carmen Restaino.