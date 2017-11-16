Pastoral visit to OLGC

Bishop Serratelli makes pastoral visit to Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish

Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish on Saturday, Nov. 11 where he was the main celebrant of the 5 p.m. Vigil Mass for the 32rd Sunday in Ordinary Time.



Concelebrants of the liturgy were Father Steven Shadwell, Good Counsel’s pastor, and Father Kamil (Peter) Wierzbicki, the parish’s parochial vicar. Assisting during the Mass were Deacon Herb Coyne and Deacon Carmen Restaino.