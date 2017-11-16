Pastoral visit to OLGC

Bishop Serratelli makes pastoral visit to Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish
BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI
PASTORAL VISIT Deacon Herb Coyne and Deacon Carmen Restaino lead the procession into the church at the start of Mass during Bishop Serratelli's pastoral visit to Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish in Pompton Plains Nov. 11.
POMPTON PLAINS Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish on Saturday, Nov. 11 where he was the main celebrant of the 5 p.m. Vigil Mass for the 32rd Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Concelebrants of the liturgy were Father Steven Shadwell, Good Counsel’s pastor, and Father Kamil (Peter) Wierzbicki, the parish’s parochial vicar. Assisting during the Mass were Deacon Herb Coyne and Deacon Carmen Restaino.