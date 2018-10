BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop makes pastoral visit to Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish in Pompton Plains

POMPTON PLAINS Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish on Oct. 14, where he was the main celebrant and homilist of the 10 a.m. Mass for the 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time.



Concelebrants of the liturgy were Father Steven Shadwell, Good Counsel’s pastor; Father Babu Thelappilly, parochial vicar; and Father Kevin Corcoran, the Bishop’s priest-secretary and diocesan vice chancellor. Assisting with the Mass was Deacon Carmen Restaino.