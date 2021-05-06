RINGWOOD The faith community of St. Catherine of Bologna Parish here welcomed Bishop Kevin Sweeney on his pastoral visit on May 1, where he was the main celebrant and homilist for the 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. vigil Masses for the 5th Sunday of Easter. During his visit, the Bishop administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to a total of 45 young people of the parish during the two Masses.
Concelebrating the Masses with Bishop Sweeney were Father Pawel Szurek, St. Catherine’s pastor, and Father Stephen Prisk, the Bishop’s priest-secretary and diocesan vice chancellor.