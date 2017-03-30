Pastoral visit to Rockaway church

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop celebrates Mass on Laetare Sunday at Sacred Heart Church in Rockaway

ROCKAWAY Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish here March 26 on the Fourth Sunday of Lent, also known as Laetare Sunday.



Laetare Sunday takes its name from the Latin word which begins the entrance antiphon (introit) for that day. Laetare means rejoice, and this Sunday at the mid-point of Lent, is marked by a relaxation of the penitential character of the Lenten season. By its anticipation of the joy of Easter, Laetare Sunday is meant to give hope and encouragement as the Church slowly progress toward the Paschal Feast. The Bishop wore a traditional rose vestment for Laetare Sunday since the color rose is used as a sign of the joy.