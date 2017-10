BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop makes pastoral visit to St. Clement Pope and Martyr Parish

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Clement Pope and Martyr Parish here Oct. 15 where he celebrated Mass for the 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time.



At the 10:30 a.m. Mass, the Children’s Liturgy of the Word was held for children of the parish.