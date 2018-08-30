Pastoral visit to Rockaway parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop Serratelli makes pastoral visit to St. Clement Pope and Martyr Parish

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP The faith community of St. Clement Pope and Martyr Parish in Rockaway Township welcomed Bishop Serratelli on his pastoral visit Aug. 25. The Bishop served as main celebrant and homilist of the 5 p.m. vigil Mass for the 21st Sunday in Ordinary Time. Concelebrating the Mass was Father Rick Hardy, St. Clement’s pastor.



The parish’s history dates back to 1964, when Bishop James Navagh established the parish covering parts of Rockaway Township and Dover. A church was built on Mount Pleasant Avenue in 1969. The parish marked its 50th anniversary in 2014 with a year-long celebration.