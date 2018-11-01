Pastoral visit to Rockaway parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop makes pastoral visit to St. Cecilia Parish in Rockaway where he celebrates vigil Mass

ROCKAWAY Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit on Saturday, Oct. 27 to St. Cecilia Parish in Rockaway where he served as main celebrant of the vigil Mass for the 30th Sunday in Ordinary Time.



St. Cecilia’s started in 1869 as a mission of St. Mary Parish, Dover, and was served by St. Mary’s priests in a church on what is now the parish cemetery. In 1882, St. Cecilia’s was legally incorporated. The location of the church moved from Academy Street to Church Street in 1896. The current church was built in 1957.