Pastoral visit to Rockaway parish

ROCKAWAY Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Clement Pope and Martyr Parish here Nov. 10 where he celebrated Mass for the 32nd Sunday in Ordinary Time. During the Mass, children were present who attended the Children’s Liturgy of the Word. It is held every Sunday during the 10:30 a.m. liturgy for children to better understand Scripture and how to apply the readings to their daily lives.
The parish’s history dates back to 1964, when Bishop James Navagh established the parish covering parts of Rockaway Township and Dover. A church was built on Mount Pleasant Avenue in 1969.