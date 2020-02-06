Pastoral visit to Rockaway parish

ROCKAWAY Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church here where he celebrated the vigil Mass Feb. 1 to mark the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord. The Church celebrates the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord 40 days after the birth of Jesus. It is also known as Candlemas Day, since the blessing and procession of candles is often included in that day’s liturgy. In keeping with the biblical significance of the number 40 and with Jewish custom, Jesus’ parents, Mary and Joseph, presented him in the temple in Jerusalem. Also marked was the Feast of St. Blaise with the traditional blessing of throats. The blessing is given by touching the throat of each person with two candles blessed on the feast of the Presentation of the Lord, which have been joined together in the form of a cross.