Pastoral visit to Rockaway parish

PASTORAL VISIT St. Cecilia Parish in Rockaway welcomed Bishop Kevin Sweeney, who celebrated Mass marking the Feast of Christ the King Nov. 22. Sunday, Nov. 22 is also the feast of the parish’s namesake, St. Cecilia, patron saint of musicians. The Bishop is pictured with the Vietnamese community at St. Cecilia with Father Peter Tran, Father Sigmund Peplowski, pastor, and Father Adam Wasowski, parochial vicar.
Bishop visits St. Cecilia Parish in Rockaway to mark the Feast of Christ the King
ROCKAWAY St. Cecilia Parish here welcomed Bishop Kevin Sweeney who celebrated Mass marking the Feast of Christ the King on Nov. 22 — also known as the feast of the parish’s namesake, St. Cecilia, patron saint of musicians.