Blessing of New Monstrance

FIFTH SUNDAY IN LENT Bishop Serratelli blesses a new monstrance at the Shrine of St. John Paul II/Holy Rosary Parish in Passaic during his pastoral visit April 2 where he was the principal celebrant of Mass for the Fifth Sunday in Lent. The Mass also marked the 12th anniversary of the death of St. John Paul II on April 2, 2005. The new monstrance, made possible through the generous contributions of parishioners, will be used to commemorate the upcoming 100th anniversary of the parish, which will be celebrated next year.
Polish parish welcomes Bishop on pastoral visit to Shrine of St. John Paul II
PASSAIC The Diocesan Shrine of St. John Paul II/Holy Rosary Parish here welcomed Bishop Serratelli April 2. On his visit there, he was the principal celebrant of Mass for the Fifth Sunday of Lent April 2. During the Mass, the Bishop blessed a new monstrance that will be used during the year as the parish begins to mark its centennial anniversary. The Mass also marked the 12th anniversary of the death of St. John Paul on Divine Mercy Sunday, April 2, 2005, after he had uttered his final audible words, “Let me go to my Father’s house.”