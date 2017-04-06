Blessing of New Monstrance

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Polish parish welcomes Bishop on pastoral visit to Shrine of St. John Paul II

PASSAIC The Diocesan Shrine of St. John Paul II/Holy Rosary Parish here welcomed Bishop Serratelli April 2. On his visit there, he was the principal celebrant of Mass for the Fifth Sunday of Lent April 2. During the Mass, the Bishop blessed a new monstrance that will be used during the year as the parish begins to mark its centennial anniversary. The Mass also marked the 12th anniversary of the death of St. John Paul on Divine Mercy Sunday, April 2, 2005, after he had uttered his final audible words, “Let me go to my Father’s house.”