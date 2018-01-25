BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop Serratelli visits St. Agnes, Paterson, on parish patron’s feast day

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Agnes Parish Jan. 21 where he celebrated the 11:30 a.m. Mass for the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time. The Bishop’s visit also came on the feast day of the parish’s patron, St. Agnes, who is also the patron saint of girls. Girls at the Mass were encouraged to receive a special blessing of St. Agnes. Legend has it that she was a girl whom many young men wanted to marry. Among those she refused, one reported her to the authorities for being a Christian. She was arrested, condemned, executed, and buried near Rome in a catacomb that eventually was named after her. The daughter of Constantine built a basilica in her honor. Father Enrique Corona, pastor, blessed the girls as a way to honor the parish’s patron saint and encouraged the girls to be steadfast in their faith.