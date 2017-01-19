YOUNG LEADERS Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Ann Church here, Saturday evening Jan. 14, serving as main celebrant and homilist of the vigil Mass for the Second Sunday in Ordinary Time. Attending the Mass were young people preparing for Confirmation, who participated in the ALPHA retreat, which the parish hosted that weekend. Above, retreat leaders Sarah Vojta and Rachel Hoffman present the Offertory Gifts to the Bishop, assisted by Deacon Len Deo. For story and more photos of the pastoral visit, see page 9.
Bishop makes pastoral visit to St. Ann Parish in Parsippany
PARSIPPANY Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Ann Church here Jan. 14 where he was the principal celebrant and homilist for the vigil Mass for the Second Sunday in Ordinary Time. Young people, who are preparing for the Sacrament of Confirmation and were taking part in the ALPHA retreat hosted that weekend at the parish, were present at Mass and brought the Offertory gifts to the Bishop.