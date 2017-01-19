BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

﻿﻿Bishop makes pastoral visit to St. Ann Parish in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY ﻿﻿﻿Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Ann Church here Jan. 14 where he was the principal celebrant and homilist for the vigil Mass for the Second Sunday in Ordinary Time. Young people, who are preparing for the Sacrament of Confirmation and were taking part in the ALPHA retreat hosted that weekend at the parish, were present at Mass and brought the Offertory gifts to the Bishop.