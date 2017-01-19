SECOND SUNDAY IN ORDINARY TIME Bishop Serratelli elevates the Body and Blood of Christ during his pastoral visit to St. Anthony Parish in Hawthorne. With the Bishop at the altar are (from left) Deacon Anthony Bernardine, and also Father Robert Amador, parochial vicar, and Msgr. Raymond Kupke, pastor, who were concelebrants of the Mass.
Hawthorne parish welcomes Bishop on his pastoral visit
HAWTHORNE Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Anthony Parish here Jan. 15 where he celebrated the 10 a.m. Mass for the Second Sunday in Ordinary Time. Ordinary Time begins on the day after the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord and will continue through the Sunday before Ash Wednesday, which this year falls on March 1.