BEACON PHOTO | RICH GIGLI

﻿﻿Hawthorne parish welcomes Bishop on his pastoral visit

HAWTHORNE ﻿﻿﻿ Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Anthony Parish here Jan. 15 where he celebrated the 10 a.m. Mass for the Second Sunday in Ordinary Time. Ordinary Time begins on the day after the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord and will continue through the Sunday before Ash Wednesday, which this year falls on March 1.