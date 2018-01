BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop visits St. Clare Parish on New Year’s Day for the Solemnity of Mary, the Mother of God

CLIFTON Bishop Serratelli began the new year of 2018 with a pastoral visit to St. Clare Parish here where he was the principal celebrant of the 10 a.m. Mass to mark the Solemnity of Mary, the Mother of God.



This liturgical feast of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Jan. 1 is the Octave of Christmas. Only Christmas and Easter enjoy the privilege of an octave, which is an eight day extension of the feast. The feast of Mary’s motherhood of Jesus is the oldest feast of Mary celebrated by the Church.