BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop makes pastoral visit to St. Joseph Parish in Paterson

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Joseph Parish here Dec. 31 where he celebrated the vigil Mass on New Year’s Eve, which marked the Feast of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph. Concelebrant of the Mass was Father Janusz Rzadca, pastor of St. Joseph Parish.