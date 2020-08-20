Pastoral visit to St. Joseph's Home

TOTOWA The Little Sisters of the Poor welcomed Bishop Kevin Sweeney to St. Joseph’s Home for the Elderly here Aug. 16 where he celebrated Mass marking the 20th Sunday in Ordinary Time in the chapel. During the visit, the Bishop prayed for the sisters, who are taking care of the most vulnerable in the pandemic, and all the elderly residents living at the home. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bishop was unable to visit residents but the sisters said they were very happy that he made a pastoral visit.