Pastoral visit to St. Joseph's Parish

Bishop Serratelli installs pastor at West Milford parish

Father Aleksander Bialas was formerly installed as pastor of St. Joseph Parish here by Bishop Serratelli Nov. 18 during the vigil Mass for the 33rd Sunday in Ordinary Time.



Father Bialas, a native of Poland, was ordained by the Bishop on May 26, 2012. Following ordination, he continued studies at Seton Hall University in South Orange while serving at St. Joseph Parish in Lincoln Park and Holy Spirit Parish in Pequannock. He officially became parochial vicar at the two parishes a year later and he also served part-time as a chaplain at Chilton Memorial Hospital, Pompton Plains. In 2016, he was named administrator of St. Joseph Parish here, the oldest parish in the Diocese whose history dates back to the Revolutionary War. Bishop Serratelli appointed him as pastor in June.