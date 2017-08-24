VIGIL MASS The Bishop elevates the Host during the consecration of the Eucharist surrounded by concelebrating priests (from left) Father Enrique Corona, pastor; Father Jesus Peralta and Father Jony Espinal during the Bishop's pastoral visit to St. Michael Church in Paterson Aug. 19.
Bishop Serratelli celebrates vigil Mass in St. Michael Church, Paterson
PATERSON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Michael the Archangel Church here Aug. 19 where he was the principal celebrant of the vigil Mass in Spanish for the 20th Sunday in Ordinary Time.