Pastoral visit to St. Michael Parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

﻿﻿Bishop visits Netcong parish on New Year’s Eve

NETCONG ﻿﻿﻿﻿St. Michael Parish here welcomed Bishop Serratelli on New Year’s Eve Dec. 31. During the Bishop’s pastoral visit he celebrated the 5 p.m. vigil Mass marking the Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God. The Bishop also wished Father Adam Muda, pastor, well on his next assignment as a chaplain with the Archdiocese for the Military Services.