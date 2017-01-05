Pastoral visit to St. Michael Parish

MASS FOR MARY St. Michael Parish in Netcong welcomed Bishop Serratelli on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, during his pastoral visit during which the Bishop wished Father Adam Muda, pastor, well on his next assignment as a chaplain with the Archdiocese for the Military Services.
NETCONG St. Michael Parish here welcomed Bishop Serratelli on New Year’s Eve Dec. 31. During the Bishop’s pastoral visit he celebrated the 5 p.m. vigil Mass marking the Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God. The Bishop also wished Father Adam Muda, pastor, well on his next assignment as a chaplain with the Archdiocese for the Military Services.