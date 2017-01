Pastoral visit to St. Michael Parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop visits Netcong parish on New Year’s Eve

NETCONG St. Michael Parish here welcomed Bishop Serratelli on New Year’s Eve Dec. 31. During the Bishop’s pastoral visit he celebrated the 5 p.m. vigil Mass marking the Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God. The Bishop also wished Father Adam Muda, pastor, well on his next assignment as a chaplain with the Archdiocese for the Military Services.