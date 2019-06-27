TRINITY SUNDAY Malachi Padula, who is with his parents Christopher and Maira Padula, and his grandmother Diane Padula, greets Bishop Serratelli during his pastoral visit to St. Paul Parish in Prospect Park June 16.
Bishop makes pastoral visit to St. Paul Church in Prospect Park
PROSPECT PARK Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Paul Parish here and celebrated Mass for the Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity on June 16. The solemnity, also known as Trinity Sunday, celebrates the doctrine of the Trinity, the three Persons of God — the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.