Pastoral visit to St. Philip Parish

CLIFTON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Philip the Apostle Parish here Jan. 12 where he celebrated Mass marking the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord.
The history of St. Philip’s began when development in the western section of Clifton prompted Bishop McLaughlin to extend his “apostolic chain of churches” by erecting St. Philip’s mission in 1943. Masses were first celebrated in the clubhouse of the Acquackanok Gardens Defense Housing Project in 1943. The following year the mission was advanced to parish status. By 1946, a small church was built at 597 Valley Road, which later became home of The Beacon for a number of years, after a new church and school were built further down Valley Road in 1954. After a devastating fire, the church was rebuilt in 1964.