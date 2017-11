BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop makes pastoral visit to St. Pius X Parish in Montville

MONTVILLE Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Pius X Parish here Nov. 19 where he celebrated Mass for the Thirty-third Sunday in Ordinary Time.



The parish’s roots go back to 1959, when Bishop McNulty established an exploratory mission in Montville. He raised it to parish status in 1960. Masses were first celebrated in a converted storage barn on Old Lane. A church and school were built on Changebridge Road in 1963.