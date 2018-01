BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop makes pastoral visit to St. Rose of Lima Parish

EAST HANOVER Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Rose of Lima Church Jan. 20 where he celebrated the 5:30 p.m. vigil Mass for the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time.



St. Rose’s history dates back to 1957 when the first Mass was celebrated in the East Hanover firehouse on July 21. A church was built on Ridgedale Avenue in 1958 and St. Rose was raised to parish status in 1959.