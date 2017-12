BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop visits St. Simon Parish in Green Pond, blesses new doors

GREEN POND Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Simon the Apostle Church here on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23. During his visit the Bishop celebrated Mass for Thanksgiving and then blessed new doors leading into St. Simon Church and also new bells. The doors and bells were a gift from Diane Dansen who donated them in memory of her parents, Bob and Pat Dansen.