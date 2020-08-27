SUCCASUNNA Bishop Kevin Sweeney made a pastoral visit to St. Therese Parish here Aug. 22 where he celebrated the vigil Mass marking the 21st Sunday in Ordinary Time.
The parish’s history began in 1957 when Bishop James McNulty established an exploratory mission in Roxbury and Randolph townships. Initially, Masses were celebrated in the Ledgewood Roller Rink. The former St. Therese Church from Paterson was transported and rebuilt on Main Street, Succasunna in 1958. The mission advanced to parish status in 1959. The present church was built in 1984.