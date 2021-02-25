MORRIS PLAINS Bishop Sweeney made a pastoral visit to St. Virgil Parish here Feb. 20 where he celebrated the vigil Mass marking the First Sunday of Lent.
The history of St. Virgil Parish began in the 1870s when the growing number of Catholics in the area created the need for a new parish. The first Mass was celebrated on Christmas Day in 1881 at the home of Andrew Murphy. On Oct. 11, 1882, the cornerstone for the new church was laid under the protection of St. Virgilius. The church was moved to its present location in 1888.